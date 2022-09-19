KSA launches gambling harm research programme

The KSA will fund the project through the new Addiction Prevention Fund.

The Dutch regulator’s programme was developed by health body ZonMw.

The Netherlands.- The Dutch gambling regulator De Kansspelautoriteit (KSA) has announced the launch of a new gambling harm prevention research programme. The programme was developed by Hague-based ZonMw.

The KSA says the programme will aim to develop new knowledge on prevention and treatment to be incorporated in future measures. An initial funding round will open soon to seek short and long term projects for both quick results and longer-term studies of gambling harm.

Funding for the project will come from the Addiction Prevention Fund, which was created by the Netherlands’ Remote Gambling Act, which legalised online gambling. The regulated online gambling market opened on October 2 last year.

The launch of the new research programme follows the publication of a study on gambling addiction by Trimbos late last year.

Trimbos said in its report: “Research should focus on the prevention of problems and harm caused by gambling, better treatment of people with gambling problems and tailor-made solutions for vulnerable groups.

“It follows that research is also needed into the physical and digital context of gaming behaviour, including advertising, and the characteristics of gambling products themselves.

“Finally, partly because essential data is centralised within a financially interested party, the infrastructure in research practice also deserves serious attention.”

Earlier this month, the KSA issued a cease and desist order against MKC Limited, ordering it to stop targeting Dutch customers through its online casino and sports betting brand Betworld247.com.

It’s the latest enforcement action from the KSA in an ongoing clampdown on unlicensed offshore gaming operators. It also recently issued a cease and desist order against Malta-based LCS Limited over its Son of Slots brand.