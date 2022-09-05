Dutch regulator orders LCS Limited to stop offering gaming in the Netherlands 

The KSA found that LCS's Son of Slots was offering gaming to Dutch players.

Kansspelautoriteit has issued a cease and desist order against the Malta-based igaming operator.

The Netherlands.- The Dutch gambling regulator De Kansspelautoriteit (KSA) has ordered Malta-based LCS Limited to stop targeting customers in the country. It’s issued a cease and desist order against the company after finding that its Son of Slots brand was offering gaming to Dutch customers without a KSA licence.

If LCS does not comply with the cease and desist order, it could face a penalty of €55,000 per week, up to a maximum of €165,000.

The KSA investigated the brand in March and July and found that Dutch players could deposit funds and play games. It carried out checks on March 8 and July 12 and was able to deposit and play online slots on both occasions, despite the Netherlands’ online gambling legislation requiring unlicensed operators to block access to their products in the Netherlands.

The new rules came into force on October 1 when the Netherlands launched its regulated online gambling market. Many major brands respected the order and then waited out a “cooling off period” until they could apply for licences to operate legally in the country.

Last month, Kindred’s Unibet went live in the Netherlands after a six-month absence while it awaited a licence to operate. It had an issue with bonuses on launch.

The KSA said: “The KSA has established that LCS Limited offers games of chance to Dutch consumers via at least one website. LCS Limited is not licensed to do so. As a result, no supervision is possible, which means there is no control over, among other things, the fairness of games and whether sufficient attention is paid to addiction prevention.”

LCS also operates SvenPlay Casino, Lapilanders Casino, Wallacebet Casino and Nucelonbet Casino.

In July, the KSA warned that it has begun investigating lottery operators for introducing online gambling-like features in their offerings. It reminded lotteries that their licences only allow them to sell online tickets for physical draws; not to run lotteries or other gaming online.

The regulator said that this distinction was significant since, unlike physical lotteries, games that are actually played online are considered “high risk” in the Netherlands.

