KSA orders Betworld247 to stop targeting Dutch gamblers

The Dutch regulator has issued its latest cease and desist order.

The Netherlands.- The Dutch gambling regulator De Kansspelautoriteit (KSA) has issued a cease and desist order against MKC Limited, ordering it to stop targeting Dutch customers through its online casino and sports betting brand Betworld247.com.

It’s the latest enforcement action from the KSA in an ongoing clampdown on unlicensed offshore gaming operators. Last week, the KSA announced that it had issued a cease and desist order against Malta-based LCS Limited over its Son of Slots brand.

The KSA says its new order against MKC was made after its investigations found that Betworld247.com was available in the Netherlands despite the operator not having the necessary licence. It said its supervisor visited the website on May 24 and 25 and June 8 and was able to open an account, make a deposit and gamble.

The regulator said the site had no technical measures in place to prevent Dutch customers from gambling. Location could be set as the Netherlands and the site has a Dutch language option. The KSA also detected sizable traffic from the Netherlands, with 376,595 unique visits between June 2021 to May 2022.

KSA head of enforcement Ella Seijsener warned that if MKC Limited does not stop offering gambling in the Netherlands, it may be issued weekly fines of €28,000 up to a maximum of €84,000.

The regulator said: “Since 1 October 2021, licensed providers have been allowed to offer online games of chance in the Netherlands under strict conditions. These conditions are aimed at ensuring a safe, legal offer in which players are assured of fair play and are protected against gambling addiction. This includes a strict approach to illegal supply.”

Last week, the chair of De Kansspelautoriteit (KSA) suggested that the Netherlands should impose spending limits on online gambling. René Jansen said he believed limits could help to control gambling behaviour and protect consumers from harm.

Speaking at the European Association for the Study of Gambling (EASG) conference, he said that research by the KSA suggested that the Netherlands had adopted fewer measures than other regulated markets in Europe when it comes to protecting players from gambling harm. He noted that many countries require players to set deposit limits, which remain optional in the Netherlands.