KSA issues two more Dutch online gambling licences 

The regulator has granted licences to Holland Gaming Technology Ltd and Smart Gaming BV.

The Netherlands.- The Dutch gambling regulator De Kansspelautoriteit (KSA) has granted two more online gambling licences, taking the total number of licensees in the regulated online gaming market to 22. The twenty-first and twenty-second licences went to Smart Gaming BV and Holland Gaming Technology Ltd.

Both companies appear to be newcomers. Smart Gaming is registered in Aalsmeer, near Amsterdam. Meanwhile, Holland Gaming Technologies is registered in Malta as a company belonging to Holland Home Entertainment Malta. Its director is named as being Eddy Hultermans, who is also a director at the imaging supplier Holland Power Gaming.

Neither Smart Gaming nor Holland Gaming Technology has yet to announce the domains they will operate. Once known the information will be published in the Kansspelwijzer, the Netherlands’ list of regulated online gaming operators.

The new licences come after the KSA issued a licence to ComeOn Group’s new Dutch subsidiary Tulipa Ent last week. Meanwhile, the KSA has launched a new gambling harm research programme. Hague-based ZonMw developed the programme.

The KSA says the programme will aim to develop new knowledge on prevention and treatment to be incorporated into future measures. An initial funding round will open soon to seek short and long-term projects for both quick results and longer-term studies of gambling harm.

Funding for the project will come from the Addiction Prevention Fund, created by the Netherlands’ Remote Gambling Act, which legalised online gambling. The regulated online gambling market opened on October 2 last year.