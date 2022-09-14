ComeOn-linked Tulipa Ent gains Dutch online gambling licence

The new operator is the twentieth to pick up a KSA licence.

The Netherlands.- A recently formed company linked to Malta-based ComeOn Group has gained an online gambling licence from the Dutch gambling regulator De Kansspelautoriteit (KSA). Tulipa Ent Limited is the twentieth operator to gain a KSA licence.

The KSA did not announce what domain Tulipa Ent Limited will run. The details will be added to the Netherlands’ gambling guide, Kansspelwijzer, when known.

According to its company listing in Malta, Tulipa Ent Limited was founded in March and has 1,500 issued shares. It names ComeOn Group chief product officer and chief executive officer Cristiano Blanco and Juergen Reutter as directors. It’s assumed that Tulipa will be a Netherlands-facing subsidiary of ComeOn, with its name presumably a play on the Netherlands’ famous tulips.

The Dutch regulated online gambling market, which opened on October 2 last year, continues to evolve, with Kindred Group recently going live with its Unibet brand. LeoVegas has since confirmed that it has applied for a Dutch licence and hopes to re-enter the Netherlands market by the end of this year.

In its Q2 results, LeoVegas posted revenue of €98m up by just 1 per cent year-on-year. Revenue was impacted by the operator’s exit from the Netherlands when the regulated market launched. It said that excluding the impact of its exit from the Netherlands, revenue was up by 9 per cent year-on-year.