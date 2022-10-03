KSA: Dutch regulated online gambling market worth €80m per month

The Dutch gambling regulator has reported that the market has shown itself to generate stable revenue.

The Netherlands.- The Dutch gambling regulator Kansspelautoriteit (KSA) has reported that one year on after its launch, the country’s regulated gambling market is generating stable monthly revenues. Monthly gross gambling revenue (stakes minus prizes paid) is averaging at around €80m.

In its monitoring report on the first year of regulated online gambling since the market opened on October 2, 2021, the KSA reported that the increase in licence holders, from 10 on the market’s launch to 22 today, had not resulted in an increase in revenue.

In the first half of 2022, revenue fluctuated between €90m in January and €75m in February and March. In July, revenue came in at €86m.

Player numbers on the Dutch online gambling market

The KSA noted that it does not know exactly how many Dutch people play with legal gambling providers since some people have accounts with different providers, but it said that there were 563,000 active accounts in July. The average monthly loss per player account was €153.

The KSA said: “The objective of the Remote Gambling Act was that three years after the opening of the legal online gambling market, at least 8 out of 10 players would only play with legal providers in a safe environment with sufficient attention to addiction prevention. The monitoring report shows a favourable picture in this regard: 85 per cent of the online players played exclusively with legal providers.”

As for self exclusion, the KSA reported that 23,000 people were now registered on the central exclusion register Cruks. Every time a player wants to participate in a game of chance, the provider must check whether there is a registration in Cruks. New registrations were down briefly last week due to an ID error.

The most recent additions to the Netherlands’ list of licence holders for online gambling are Holland Gaming Technology Ltd and Smart Gaming BV.

Both companies appear to be newcomers. Smart Gaming is registered in Aalsmeer, near Amsterdam. Meanwhile, Holland Gaming Technologies is registered in Malta as a company belonging to Holland Home Entertainment Malta. Its director is named as being Eddy Hultermans, who is also a director at the imaging supplier Holland Power Gaming.

Neither Smart Gaming nor Holland Gaming Technology has yet to announce the domains they will operate. Once known the information will be published in the Kansspelwijzer, the Netherlands’ list of regulated online gaming operators.