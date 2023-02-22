Konami set for Indian Gaming Tradeshow & Convention

The Indian Gaming Tradeshow & Convention will be held in San Diego from March 29 to 30, 2023.

One-of-a-kind Konami entertainment and advancements come to the world’s largest tribal gaming tradeshow.

Press release.- Konami Gaming, Inc. announced a mix of original game series, game cabinets, and systems technology arriving at the Indian Gaming Tradeshow & Convention in San Diego, on March 29 – 30, 2023.

The industry’s first and only large top box machine with a curved display is making its Indian Gaming Tradeshow debut. DIMENSION TOP Box is landing at the event for the first time, ahead of the premium machine’s market release later this year.

It is joined by four other unique DIMENSION cabinet form factors, each featuring a strong pipeline of original game series including Great Guardians Link, Lucky Hog Extreme, and Lion Frenzy.

Throughout show hours, Konami’s award-winning SYNKROS casino management system is featuring fresh tools and technology like the Konetic employee mobile app, SYNK31 Title 31 / Anti-Money Laundering (AML), and new enhancements to Money Klip cashless payments.

Tom Jingoli, executive vice president & chief operating officer at Konami Gaming, Inc., said: “Guests at this year’s Indian Gaming Tradeshow & Convention can encounter a broad spectrum of original entertainment and tech from Konami.

“From the world debut of an Ocean Spin multi-game on our big-screen DIMENSION 75C, to the launch of our award-winning Konetic mobile app to casino teams across different tribal jurisdictions, Konami has many different options to deliver top results to casinos.”

Konami’s eye-catching Cash Parade debut slot series for DIMENSION TOP Box is appearing at the 2023 Indian Gaming Tradeshow & Convention, placed as a wall bank to showcase the series’ unique cross-machine bonus animations.

The company is also celebrating two premium multi-game packs available for DIMENSION 75C: All Aboard and Ocean Spin—both proven series with a mix of popular base games.

More premium slot series for Konami’s award-winning DIMENSION 49J are coming to the event, alongside never-before-seen games for the industry’s number one ranked DIMENSION 49 portrait screen machine and DIMENSION 27 stacked screen.

“All-new core slot series are coming to the 2023 Indian Gaming Tradeshow on DIMENSION 49 and DIMENSION 27, with original math and mechanics,” said Jingoli.

“A new brand extension on Konami’s popular Lucky Hog is premiering at the event as an integrated link, and we’re taking our cross-machine animations even further with a series called Lion Frenzy, for fantastic bank displays on the floor,” he added.

Konami’s latest award-winning systems technology is another key showcase of the 37th annual event. The casino management system of choice for many of the industry’s most innovative tribal operators, SYNKROS is recognized for its leading reliability, strong data capture, and robust integrations.

Current and prospective SYNKROS properties can experience Konami’s latest innovations in employee mobile technology, Title 31 / AML compliance, and cashless payments throughout show hours.

“Connecting with our SYNKROS customers is one of the major highlights of the event. We look forward to hearing the latest observations from the field, while exploring more opportunities to serve the needs and interests of our casino customers, both today and into the future,” said Jingoli.

Attendees are encouraged to visit booth #1141 at the San Diego Convention Center on March 29 – 30, 2023 to explore these and more Konami releases. For more information about Konami Gaming, Inc., please visit www.konamigaming.com.