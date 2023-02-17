Eduardo Aching: “Many ICE London guests were impressed with Konami’s new DIMENSION slot products”

Eduardo Aching shared his opinion about the new edition of ICE London, Konami’s first return to ICE since 2020.

Exclusive interview.- Now that a new edition of ICE London has come to an end, it is time for reflection and analysis.

Eduardo Aching, vice president, International Gaming Operations, at Konami, granted Focus Gaming News an exclusive interview to share his views regarding the 2023 edition of the event and to analyse how visitors received Konami’s expanded DIMENSION series of slot cabinets.

How was your experience at ICE London? What were your expectations for this year’s expo?

With packed halls, back-to-back appointments, and many familiar faces, the experience of this year’s ICE London included all indications of a busy event, and we now know it was a record year of attendance. For Konami, our expectations for ICE 2023 centred on meeting with customers in-person, following several years apart.

“This was Konami’s first return to ICE since 2020, so our team was thrilled for the chance to connect with customers face-to-face, to understand their unique needs and ambitions moving forward.” Eduardo Aching, vice president, International Gaming Operations, at Konami.

Konami presented its expanded DIMENSION series of slot cabinets at ICE London 2023. What feedback has the company received from colleges and customers?

The feedback Konami received was very positive. It was important to us and our customers that we share these latest DIMENSION slot hardware options, with the newest popular games and configuration options. Many guests were impressed with the new DIMENSION slot products, as well as the depth and variety of the Konami content that’s available today for launch.

What other products have the company introduced at the expo?

This year marked the ICE London debut of Konami’s expanded DIMENSION series of slot cabinets, including the industry’s number-one ranked DIMENSION 49 portrait screen machine. It featured series like Fortune Mint, Jackpot Orbs, and the Triple Sparkle—all of which are also compatible with our curved screen DIMENSION 49J, which showcased our popular Lucky Envelope and Ocean Spin games. Konami’s latest core cabinet DIMENSION 27 also arrived at ICE 2023 for the first time, with a variety of stacked-screen content for guests to explore, from proven Extended ROM games like Mystical Temple to new linked series like Mystical Pearl. Across all these games, Konami’s 2023 ICE stand had a broad mix of sign displays and LED merchandising options for operators to choose from.

What do you expect for the online gaming industry this year?

We anticipate strong growth in online social and online for-wager gaming this year. Konami has been steady in its investment in online gaming for nearly ten years. At this time, we now have our own remote gaming server (RGS), which is continually releasing additional games, including popular land-based titles like All Aboard and Ocean Spin.

What are Konami’s challenges for the rest of 2023?

Our efforts are focused on delivering this great lineup of DIMENSION machines and popular games to players.