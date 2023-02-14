Konami hails successful participation at ICE London 2023

Konami's top-ranked slot games and cabinets debuted to guests from 150+ countries at ICE London 2023.

Konami Gaming, Inc. delivered a diverse mix of proven game series, slot cabinets, iGaming content, and casino technology to the floor of ICE London 2023.

Press release.- An estimated 35,000 gaming executives and professionals had the opportunity to explore the latest Konami releases firsthand on February 7 – 9, 2023 at ICE London.

This year marked the ICE debut of Konami’s expanded DIMENSION series of slot cabinets. Top portrait-screen themes such as Lucky Envelope, Ocean Spin, and Fortune Mint were shown with a variety of sign merchandising options, available on DIMENSION 49 and DIMENSION 49J.

For the first time, Konami’s latest core cabinet DIMENSION 27 also arrived at ICE London, showing a variety of stacked-screen content for guests to explore.

Featuring three 27-inch stacked screen displays in Ultra High-definition (UHD), Dimension 27 supports Konami classics like the popular Mystical Temple Extended ROM linked progressive, as well as the latest integrated linked progressives like Mystical Pearl.

The linked progressive Panda Power is present as well, with synchronized animations of playful panda characters across all connected game machines.

In addition, ICE attendees had the opportunity to discover the company’s latest online gaming releases.

Konami’s award-winning SYNKROS casino management system was also present at ICE London 2023. It has become the system of choice for properties operating in jurisdictions widely considered the most competitive gaming markets in the world.

With best-of-breed architecture from the financial and military industries, Synkros leads the gaming space with ultra-high 99.99 per cent availability, as well as around-the-clock customer support.