Konami Gaming’s Tashina Lazcano is honoured in the 2023 “Patricia Becker Pay It Forward Awards”

Marketing leader recognized for dedication to the advancement of women in gaming.

Press release.- Konami Gaming, Inc. formally congratulates director of Marketing & Communications Tashina Lazcano as one of Global Gaming Women’s 2023 “Patricia Becker Pay It Forward Award” recipients. She was selected for her commitment to the development and advancement of women, the Global Gaming Women organization, and the community.

Since 2017, she has been active in Global Gaming Women (GGW), where she volunteers as a Marketing Committee Member and Global Gaming Women Lean In Circle Moderator. Through her role as Director of Marketing and communications, Lazcano is responsible for Konami Gaming’s online marketing, public relations, social media, brand management, advertising, and strategic campaigns across global markets.

Steve Sutherland, president & chief executive officer at Konami Gaming, Inc., said: “Tashina Lazcano has demonstrated commitment to advancing the professional development of women in gaming, through actions ranging everywhere from one-on-one mentorship to mass communications.”

“Her dedication to Global Gaming Women helps drive the future of the gaming space through world-class networking and education opportunities for women of all backgrounds.”

John Eary, vice president of marketing at Konami Gaming, Inc., added: “The recognition of Tashina’s exceptional dedication and positive influence through Global Gaming Women’s 2023 Patricia Becker ‘Pay It Forward Awards’ is an important moment in her professional legacy. And this is only the beginning of what I believe is an incredibly high-achieving career and strong community impact in her future.”

Lazcano’s nearly 10-year career at Konami began in 2014 as Marketing Communications Specialist, from which she’s risen through the ranks to become Director of Marketing & Communications.

CDC Gaming Reports recently listed her among its inaugural “Women Rising in Gaming” and Global Gaming Business magazine named Lazcano in this year’s list of “Women Who Shine”. Tashina Lazcano will be honoured during Global Gaming Women’s 13th Annual Kick Up Your Heels event at Wynn Las Vegas on Oct. 11, 2023.