Konami Gaming’s Caroline Byne is recognized in the “Emerging Leaders of Gaming 40 Under 40”

Konami director of business development is listed among the industry’s next generation of leaders.

Press release.- Konami Gaming, Inc. officially congratulates director of business development Caroline Byne as one of this year’s “Emerging Leaders of Gaming 40 Under 40”.

Caroline Byne has been named one of the gaming industry’s most significantly impactful professionals under the age of 40 by Global Gaming Business magazine and The Innovation Group (TIG).

Byne’s dedication to the industry spans more than 12 years of strong relations with casino operators, regulators, and partners to help deliver top entertainment and technology to the market.

For nearly five years, she has served Konami’s casino customers in the United States eastern region and was promoted to Director of Business Development in the summer of this year.

Tom Jingoli, executive vice president & chief operating officer at Konami Gaming, Inc., said: “Caroline Byne has demonstrated success in advancing the gaming floor through strong market knowledge, product strategy, service commitment, and tried and true industry practices.

“In the past 12 years, her leadership in the gaming industry has had a positive influence on operators across the nation and reaching areas around the globe through her work with top premiere cruise lines.”

Byne joined Konami Gaming in 2019 as a senior account executive, advancing to become director of business development in 2023. Her gaming career spans several of the industry’s most recognized game developers, serving diverse and emerging market sectors.

Caroline Byne will be honoured during the 2023 Global Gaming Expo (G2E) in Las Vegas on Oct. 12, 2023, and profiled in an upcoming edition of Global Gaming Business.