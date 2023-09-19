Konami’s SYNKROS Casino Management System expands to The Queen Baton Rouge

SYNKROS launch at The Queen Casino & Entertainment, Inc.’s newly opened downtown Baton Rouge property marks a successful companywide roll-out of property-specific loyalty rewards programs.

Press release.- With the grand opening of The Queen Baton Rouge, the first land-based casino in the city, The Queen Casino & Entertainment, Inc. has successfully launched Konami Gaming, Inc.’s SYNKROS casino management system.

Players can take advantage of unique rewards and benefits at each of the four destinations owned by The Queen Casino & Entertainment, and The Queen Baton Rouge team members are supported by the latest award-winning systems technology, including SYNKROS’ comprehensive SYNK31 Title 31 / Anti-Money Laundering system, Konetic employee mobile application and more.

Terry Downey, president and CEO of The Queen Casino & Entertainment, said: “Launching best-in-class casino technology and seamless loyalty rewards through SYNKROS has been part of our vision for The Queen Baton Rouge following the successful installs at Belle of Baton Rouge, DraftKings at Casino Queen and Casino Queen Marquette.

“We hope that the attractive rewards and technology will encourage loyal members and new guests to explore these exciting gaming and entertainment destinations.”

The Queen Casino & Entertainment operates two iconic Baton Rouge venues: Belle of Baton Rouge and The Queen Baton Rouge, formerly Hollywood Casino Baton Rouge.

The historic property recently unveiled a comprehensive brand transformation and the completion of an estimated $85m project that included moving from the Mississippi River to a new landside facility, increasing the total footprint to more than 100,000 square feet and the addition of innovative gaming, dining and entertainment offerings.

Belle of Baton Rouge, Louisiana’s first casino, will also undergo a comprehensive renovation and landside move that’s expected to be completed in 2024.

The company’s move to the latest SYNKROS casino technology started in 2021 with DraftKings at Casino Queen in East St. Louis, Illinois; Casino Queen Marquette in Marquette, Iowa; and Belle of Baton Rouge. Each property provides exciting rewards and benefits to its players, which are not currently transferable among the locations.

Randy Caron, vice president, of systems sales at Konami Gaming, Inc., said: “The Queen Baton Rouge is their fourth property to utilize a loaded SYNKROS system with multi-site capabilities. Konami is excited about the opportunity to expand our partnership with The Queen Casino & Entertainment, Inc., delivering amazing system reliability along with a ton of tools to help them compete in their local markets.

“We offer our sincere congratulations to The Queen Baton Rouge on its grand opening and look forward to continued partnership.”

Those interested in learning more about SYNKROS’ award-winning product suite are encouraged to visit www.konamigaming.com.