Konami Gaming debuts Charms Full Link slots at Peppermill Reno

Press release.- Prepare to be charmed as Konami Gaming unveils its latest sensation, Charms Full Link slots, which promises an exciting journey filled with luck, bonuses, and endless excitement.

Inspired by Konami’s All Aboard series, Charms Full Link brings a captivating blend of features designed to elevate the gaming experience to new heights. This new slot game will make its debut at the Peppermill Resort Spa Casino in Reno, Nevada, on June 6, 2024.

At the heart of Charms Full Link is the innovative Charms Full Link Feature, where players unlock rewards by collecting six or more Coins of any colour. This triggers additional spins and reel frames based on the collected Coin colours, offering a rainbow of possibilities.

For those seeking an extra stroke of fortune, the game’s Lucky Kicker bonus reel can bring even greater rewards!

Stephanie Lau, vice president of sales enablement at Konami Gaming, said: “The Lucky Kicker is an entirely new triple bonus mechanic that can increase both the playtime and the payout of the All Aboard-style credit collection feature in Charms Full Link—which players at Peppermill Resort are the first to experience.

“It’s one of many lucky features to discover in this latest original slot creation from Konami.”

The Peppermill Resort in Reno, Nevada, will proudly be the world’s first casino to debut Charms Full Link.

Renowned slot influencers including Vegas Matt, The Big Jackpot, and Dianaevoni, will be among the first to play the brand-new game. The Peppermill is offering three lucky winners the exclusive opportunity to join the excitement alongside these influencers on June 6 or 7 as part of their Charmed Life Giveaway. Winners will receive a VIP package featuring $1,000 in Free Play, two complimentary nights in a luxurious Tuscany Tower Suite, and a $500 Resort Credit.