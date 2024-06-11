Konami Gaming real-money slots debut online in Paraguay through Slots del Sol partnership

Slots del Sol Online is the first online operator outside the U.S. and Canada to launch online for-wager slots through Konami’s remote gaming server.

Press release.- Slots del Sol Online and Konami Gaming have announced the launch of real-money online Konami slots in Paraguay on slotsdelsolonline.com.

Powered by Konami Gaming’s owned remote gaming server (RGS), an expansive library of Konami casino favourites is available for real-money enjoyment, including Chili Chili Fire, Dragon’s Law Twin Fever, Lion Carnival, and more.

Slots del Sol Online is the first online operator outside the U.S. and Canada to launch online for-wager slots through Konami’s RGS. This debut launch offers engagement beyond the personal mobile device, to also include land-based conveniences and connections across three popular Paraguayan gaming venues: Slots del Sol in Shopping del Sol, Slots del Sol Ciudad del Este, and Slots Coronel Oviedo.

Camilo Saravia, general manager at Slots del Sol Online, said: “For many years, players have enjoyed Konami slot bonuses, characters, and wins as valued guests at our traditional casino locations. Now they can tap into the Konami slots they know and love from anywhere in Paraguay, through the convenience of Slots del Sol Online.

“Across all our platforms, guests have access to the leading entertainment, security, and service they expect.”

In celebration of the launch, Slots del Sol Online is featuring a selection of top Konami slot favourites—from the classic 5-reel excitement of Lion Carnival to the mystery full-reel wilds of Great Moai.

Players can look forward to a long list of Konami slots available online and in the casino, where Slots del Sol’s omnichannel approach allows for the deposit of gaming funds at local land-based casinos and by secure electronic transfer.

Steve Sutherland, president and chief executive officer at Konami Gaming, said: “The opportunity to support Slots del Sol Online is particularly important for Konami Gaming, considering the long-time partnership we’ve shared in the land-based casino sector with notable success.

“This expansion into an omni-channel strategy is an incredible testament to the leadership of Slots del Sol, and we’re happy for the opportunity to support with a large library of Konami online slots.”