Koin Payments partners with Baldini’s Casino for cashless payment solutions

US.- Cashless payments company Koin Payments has partnered with Baldini’s Casino in Northern Nevada to introduce its cashless payment system. Baldini’s will be the first casino in Northern Nevada to implement Koin’s technology. Baldini’s already offered digital solutions but not cashless payment.

Koin’s mobile wallet provides the ability to load funds to their mobile wallet from a variety of sources, including credit or debit card, bank transfer, ACH, Venmo, and cash at retail locations.

Located in Sparks, Baldini’s Casino offers more than 500 slots and video poker games. It also features Keno and sports betting and restaurant options such as Empire Dinner, Brickyard Bar & Grill, Over Under Bar.

Gary Larkin, president of Koin Payments, said: “We are extremely grateful to Baldini’s for choosing Koin to provide its digital payment solution and are pleased to partner with them in transforming gaming payments within Nevada. With its loyal local customer base, Baldini’s was a natural place to introduce this technology in the Reno-Sparks area. In working together, to promote the values of cashless gaming, we believe we generate increased player loyalty while enhancing the customer’s casino experience.”

Baldini’s owner J. Grant Lincoln added: “Digital payment solutions are the next step in the evolution of gaming, and we’re excited to work with Koin to integrate those solutions for our customers. We’re a favorite with the local market because we recognize what our customers want, and then deliver it.”

Nevada generated nearly $91bn in tourism revenue in 2022

The Nevada Resort Association has reported that the state’s industry generated nearly $91bn in revenue in 2022, showing positive growth over the last few years. From the total revenue, $15bn came from gaming, with 329 gaming locations in Nevada and 459 gaming licences.

The tourism industry is the biggest employer and taxpayer in Nevada, registering 27.9% of jobs, totaling around 386,000 positions, according to the Nevada Gaming Fact Book, also known as “The Facts”. In 2022, the tourism industry generates 35% of the state’s general fund.