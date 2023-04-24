Nevada generated nearly $91bn in tourism revenue in 2022

According to the Nevada Resort Association, $15bn came from gaming, with 329 gaming locations and 459 gaming licences.

US.- The Nevada Resort Association has reported that the state’s industry generated nearly $91bn in revenue in 2022, showing positive growth over the last few years. From the total revenue, $15bn came from gaming, with 329 gaming locations in Nevada and 459 gaming licences.

The tourism industry is the biggest employer and taxpayer in Nevada, registering 27.9% of jobs, totaling around 386,000 positions, according to the Nevada Gaming Fact Book, also known as “The Facts”. In 2022, the tourism industry generates 35% of the state’s general fund.

In 2023, there are plans to make a $23bn investment into the gaming industry, with an investment of $20bn in Southern Nevada and $3bn in Northern Nevada.

Ellen Whittemore, chair of the Nevada Resort Association board of directors, said: “Our report demonstrates in detail how the gaming and tourism industry drives our state’s economy and is foundational to Nevada’s quality of life. As the state’s largest employment generator, biggest taxpayer and source of nearly $91 billion in economic activity, a strong resort industry lifts other businesses, creates more jobs, assists community organizations and is fundamental in ensuring our state thrives.

“In addition to being Nevada’s economic engine, the resort industry is equally proud of our leadership in corporate social and environmental responsibility. As outlined in the report, our industry is dedicated to making positive contributions that help Nevadans now and in the future.”

In Las Vegas, a new report from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) revealed that the total economic output related to visitor spending in 2022 reached a record $79.3bn. That’s an increase of 24.7 per cent from the previous record set in 2019.

Nevada gaming revenue reaches $1.24bn in February

The Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB) reported that the state’s casinos generated $1.24bn in gaming revenue in February. That’s an increase of 11 per cent year-on-year.

The Las Vegas Strip generated $712.4m, up 18 per cent year-on-year. Clark County as a whole, which includes the Strip, downtown Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, the Boulder Strip and other surrounding areas, generated $1bn, a 13.8 per cent increase. Washoe County, which includes casinos in Reno, Sparks, and North Lake Tahoe, saw revenue fall 8 per cent year-on-year.