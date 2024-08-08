Kentucky sports betting handle reaches $150.3m in June

The handle decreased by 17.1 per cent from May.

US.- Kentucky’s sports betting handle was $150.3m in June, down 17.1 per cent from May. Some $145.7m was bet online.

Sports betting revenue across retail and online was $15.4m, down 27.2 per cent from May’s figures. Online revenue registered $14.9m and retail betting $506,997. Tax collections totalled $2.2m, down 27.3 per cent from May.

In May, Circa Sports launched its mobile betting app in Kentucky via a licensing agreement with ECL Corbin at the Cumberland Run harness track. Wagers can only be made while the patron is within Kentucky state lines.

