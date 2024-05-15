Circa Sports launches mobile betting app in Kentucky

The firm has launched in the state via an agreement with ECL Corbin at its Cumberland Run harness track.

US.- Circa Sports has launched its mobile betting app in Kentucky via a licensing agreement with ECL Corbin at the Cumberland Run harness track. Wagers can only be made while the patron is within Kentucky state lines.

Derek Stevens, CEO of Circa Sports, said: “We are thrilled to launch Circa Sports in the great state of Kentucky. We’ve always had our sights set here as we know it is a major hub for college sports, horse racing and more. We are looking forward to providing Kentucky bettors with some of the best odds and expertise out there.”

Marc Falcone, co-owner of the ECL Corbin properties, added: “We’re delighted to welcome Circa Sports to the Commonwealth as a sports-betting partner. They allow us to offer another amenity to complement our existing gaming.”

Circa Sports opens permanent sportsbook at Silverton Casino Lodge

Circa Sports has opened its permanent sportsbook at Silverton Casino Lodge, it fifth satellite location in southern Nevada and first in southwest Las Vegas. The 1,600-square-foot venue has a Daktronics screen showcasing games from major sports leagues, three betting windows and self-service kiosks. It replaces the temporary venue. CEO Derek Stevens and Silverton Casino Lodge president Rob Kunkle participated in an opening event.