Kentucky Derby sees record handle

US.- The 150th edition of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs reportedly broke records for handle. David Katz, a gaming analyst at Jefferies Equity Research, says wagering on Derby Day was $320.5m, up by 11 per cent from last year’s record $288.7m. The handle for the entire week was up 8.4 per cent at $446.6m

TwinSpires saw a 22 per cent rise in handle to $92.1m. Katz projected EBITDA of $28m following a rise in ticket prices and a $200m investment in the paddock, which introduced two new luxury seating areas.

