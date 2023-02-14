Kansas sports betting handle reaches $206m in January

January saw a 13.2 per cent month-over-month increase.

US.- The Kansas Lottery has reported a sports betting handle of $206m for January, the fourth full month of operations. That’s an increase of 13.2 per cent from December, when the state registered $182m, and the best performance since the market opened in September.

In January, customers spent $196.6m through Kansas’s six mobile operators and $9.4m at retail facilities. Operators reported $5.9m in gross revenue, down 41 per cent from December. The state collected $598,745 in taxes.

Kansas has accepted $924.8m in sports wagers since launch and the state has collected more than $2.6m in taxes. Sportsbooks at Kansas’s four state-owned casinos began accepting wagers in person and on mobile platforms on September 1 in a soft launch. The full launch was on September 8.