Kansas sports betting handle drops slightly in December

The Kansas Lottery has reported a $182m sports betting handle for December.

US.- The Kansas Lottery has reported a sports betting handle of $182m for December, the third full month of operations. That’s a decrease of 2.3 per cent from November when the state registered $186.3m. Kansas ended 2022 at $718.8m in accepted wagers since launching. More than 95 per cent of that handle came via online and mobile betting.

In December, consumers spent $171.2m online and $10.8m at retail facilities. Operators reported $16.8m in gross revenue, down 11.7 per cent from November. The state was eligible to tax $10.3m in adjusted revenue for the month. The first monthly $1m tax bill was posted as the overall total since launch nearly doubled to just shy of $2.1m.

DraftKings led in terms of handle and revenue with $7.6m in revenue from $65.1m handle. FanDuel reported a handle of $54.3m, leading to $4.3m in gross revenue. BetMGM was a strong third in handle at $25.5m. Barstool accepted $13.8m in wagers and Caesars $10m.

Sportsbooks at Kansas’s four state-owned casinos began accepting wagers in person and on mobile platforms on September 1 in a soft launch. The full launch was on September 8.

