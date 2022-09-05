16,000 transactions from Missouri blocked on first day of sports betting in Kansas

GeoComply blocked Missouri residents that attempted to place bets on the first day of legal sports betting in neighbouring Kansas.

US.- The geolocation data firm GeoComply has revealed that it blocked 16,000 cross-border transactions from Missouri on the first day of legal sports betting in Kansas. Sports betting launched in Kansas on Thursday (September 1).

GeoComply said that around 60 per cent of the blocked transactions came from the Missourian part of Kansas City, showing great interest in sports betting among Missouri residents. Missouri has yet to legalise sports betting, and it’s uncertain if or when it will despite neighbouring states having done so.

In May, Missouri senators opted not to vote on the House-approved sports betting bill that would legalise in-person and online sports gambling.

Sportsbooks at Kansas’s four state-owned casinos began accepting wagers in person and on mobile platforms on September 1 in a soft launch. The full launch will be on September 8, the same day the NFL season starts. Governor Laura Kelly signed sports betting into law in May following approval of Senate Bill 84 earlier this year.

Boot Hill Casino’s DraftKings Sportsbook to open in Kansas next month

DraftKings, one of the six online sportsbooks that launched in Kansas, has announced that a retail sportsbook at Butler National Corporation’s Boot Hill Casino & Resort in Dodge City will open in October.

The casino will open a temporary sportsbook adjacent to the casino cage in the old high-limit area. It’s expected to open a permanent location in early 2023. Bettors will be able to watch games on TV and bet via kiosk. Tickets will be able to be redeemed at the casino cage.