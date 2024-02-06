Kansas Senate proposes strict limits on online sports betting ads

SB 432 has been referred to the Senate Committee on Federal and State Affairs.

US.- The Kansas Senate has introduced SB 432, a bill aimed at severely limiting sports betting advertisements on websites and apps. The bill, which would have a big potential impact on affiliates as well as operators, has been referred to the Senate Committee on Federal and State Affairs.

The bill seeks to add new language to Kansas legislation. It would read: “No advertisements for sports wagering shall be published, broadcast or otherwise presented through any internet website, other online medium or electronic device application, except such advertisements may be published as part of the content offered by an interactive sports wagering platform that has been affirmatively accessed by an individual holding an account with such platform.”

See also: Kansas sports betting revenue reaches new record in December

Co-sponsored by senators Cindy Holscher and Virgil Peck, the bipartisan bill aims to “protect vulnerable demographics,” including minors and those with gambling addictions. Lawmakers argue that exposure to sports betting ads may encourage “risky behaviour, especially among those susceptible to gambling-related harm.”