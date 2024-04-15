Kansas sports betting handle reaches $253m in March

The sports betting handle increased 20 per cent from February.

US.- Kansas’s sports betting handle reached $253m in March, up 20 per cent from February ($203m). Online bets generated almost $243m, while retail locations recorded $9.7m in wagers.

Revenue was $7.1m. Boot Hill Casino & Resort, in partnership with DraftKings, led the market with $4.7m from $98.3m in bets. FanDuel and Kansas Star Casino & Resort reported $2.2m from $70.2m. Kansas Crossing and BetMGM reported a $42.7m handle and Hollywood and ESPN Bet $17.9m. Fanatics, which replaced PointsBet as Kansas Crossing’s third partner, posted a $1.3m handle. Sports betting taxes reached $714,697.

In March, Fanatics Betting and Gaming launched the Fanatics Sportsbook in Kansas. The firm began acquiring the US businesses of PointsBet and planning the migration of customers in August 2023.