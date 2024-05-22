Kansas sports betting handle reaches $192.1m in April

The sports betting handle increased by 44 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Kansas’s sports betting handle reached $192.1m in April, up 44.4 per cent from April last year but behind March’s handle of $252.9m. Online bets totalled $185.9m and retail bets $6.2m.

Revenue was up 13 per cent year-on-year at $10.4m. Online betting accounted for $10.3m and retail $79,989. DraftKings and partner Boot Hill Casino led the online market, with revenue of 5.1m from bets of $84.3m. FanDuel, partnered with Kansas Star, posted $4.9m off $60.7m in bets. Caesars and Kansas Crossing was the only other partnership to post revenue, with $277,103 from a $6.6m handle.

Tax reached $1m, almost all from online betting. For the financial year to date, sports betting revenue stands at $98m and the handle at $2.05bn ($1.96bn online and $89.5m at land-based locations). Tax stands at $9.8m.