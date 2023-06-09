Kambi’s pioneering AI-powered trading wins sports betting innovation of the year at EGR B2B Awards

It is the second consecutive year Kambi has won the Innovation in Sports Betting Software category.

Kambi Group was awarded Sports Betting Supplier of the Year at last night’s ceremony.

Press release.- Kambi Group underlined its market leadership yesterday evening when winning two prizes at the EGR B2B Awards 2023, including the accolade for Innovation in Sports Betting Software for its pioneering AI-driven trading capability.

Held at The Roundhouse in London, the EGR B2B Awards are among the most prestigious in the online gaming and sports betting industry, with the event also seeing Kambi retain the title of the leading Sports Betting Supplier for another year.

Kambi’s AI-driven algorithmic trading, launched ahead of the 2022 World Cup, has enabled Kambi to elevate its odds creation beyond that of any other sportsbook through the pricing and trading odds without human intervention.

Having since been rolled out across all top domestic soccer leagues and European cup competitions, this third-generation method of trading has delivered significant benefits for Kambi’s partners, including almost instantaneous publishing times and a far greater depth of markets.

The award marks the second consecutive year Kambi has won the Innovation in Sports Betting Software category at the EGR B2B Awards after its Bet Builder was awarded the same accolade last year.

David Jacquet, SVP Analytics at Kambi, said: “We are delighted that Kambi’s commitment to innovation and product excellence has been recognised by the EGR B2B Awards with these two awards, which are a testament to the hard work of our talented teams.

“Throughout the development of our AI-powered algorithmic trading capability, we’ve been committed to setting a new standard in sports betting, creating solutions that eliminate friction and deliver far greater betting options.”

The annual EGR B2B Awards are judged by a panel of experienced industry executives and independently adjudicated by professional services firm Deloitte.