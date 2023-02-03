Kambi’s countdown to ICE 2023 is on

Kambi is unveiling the next generation of sports betting technology at ICE next week.

Press release.- Meet Kambi‘s team at ICE and be the first to hear about our new portfolio of modularised sportsbook solutions.

What can you expect from Kambi at ICE?

For the first time, the company will showcase its cutting edge Algorithmic Trading capability along with its Pricing and Trading modules, offering operators not just Kambi’s complete sportsbook, but also standalone services.

Also joining the Kambi stand will be esports data and technology providers Abios, as well as award-winning front-end experts, Shape Games.

Algorithmic Trading

Developed in-house by Kambi’s engineering and trading team, Algorithmic Trading is the module that give operators the opportunity to future-proof their offering, giving access to higher combinability, lower latency, and faster outcomes.

Powered by AI, machine learning and rich data sets provided by Kambi’s partner network, Algorithmic Trading allows Kambi to offer more markets than ever, always relying on our traders’ knowledge and expertise. Arrange to meet with the Kambi team to find out how our Algorithmic Trading solutions can help your sportsbook reach its ambitions.

Pricing and Trading

Kambi’s turnkey solution has powered leading operators around the world for over a decade. For the first time, Kambi will be offering its proven individual pricing and trading solutions, powered by third-generation algorithmic trading, as standalone solutions that includes:

• Bet builder

• Instant markets

• Odds feeds

• Localised offerings

Arrange to meet the Kambi team to find out how our pricing and trading solutions can help your sportsbook reach its ambitions.

Shape games

Shape Games is the industry’s leading front-end provider, delivering best-in-class solutions to some of the world’s most renowned companies. Its native sportsbook front-end offers a multitude of highlight features that provides end-users with a best-in-class user experience. Arrange to meet with the Shape Games team to find out how they can help your sportsbook reach its ambitions.

Abios

Abios provides industry-leading esports data and technology to customers all over the globe. Abios provides data, odds, and widgets for the most popular esports titles including CS:GO, League of Legends, Dota 2 and Esoccer. Being part of Kambi, Abios has combined their knowledge in betting with our experience in esports to build the next generation of esports odds. Arrange to meet with the Abios team to find out how they can help your sportsbook reach its ambitions.