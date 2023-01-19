Kambi Group plc announces financial targets at Capital Markets Day

The targets have been based on various assumptions, which will be presented by Kambi today at its Capital Markets Day.

Press release.- Kambi Group plc’s Board of Directors has today adopted long-term financial targets in line with the Company’s strategic vision.

Kambi’s newly adopted long-term financial targets are:

2027 revenue of 2-3x FY2022 levels

2027 EBIT in excess of €150m

The above targets have been based on various assumptions, which will be presented by Kambi, along with its strategic vision, at the Company’s Capital Markets Day, which commences today, 19 January, at 14:00 CET.

The assumptions include the regulation of sports betting in certain key markets, continued partner retention and acquisition and the successful execution of its product strategy. In addition, Kambi estimates a potential increase in its global addressable market to approximately €50bn GGR by 2027.

In connection with the new long-term financial targets, Kambi Group plc’s Board of Directors also intends to formulate the Company’s future equity programs around performance criteria in accordance with the financial targets.

In addition to the above, the Capital Markets Day will also include:

How Kambi’s strategy will lead to: A flexible platform that enables partners to gain greater control over their sportsbook High-quality standalone services that can be integrated with other sportsbooks Greater efficiencies and product quality through ‘third generation’ trading

Why the evolved Kambi sportsbook will be relevant to all market segments

Kristian Nylén, Kambi CEO and co-founder said: “Kambi is well established as the market leading B2B sportsbook with a product only a few operators can compete with.

“As we look to push product boundaries even further and deliver high-quality modular services, we are in a strong position to evolve our business model and capitalise on the growing revenue opportunity of an expanding global sports betting market.”

A recording of Kambi’s Capital Markets Day will be made available afterwards on Kambi.com.