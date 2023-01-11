Kambi signs on-property sportsbook partnership with Miami Valley Gaming in Ohio

Leading global sports betting supplier expands US footprint with new retail partnership.

Press release.- Kambi, the world’s trusted sports betting partner, has signed a multi-year agreement to provide its leading on-property sportsbook technology to Miami Valley Gaming and Racing (Miami Valley Gaming), a joint venture between Churchill Downs Incorporated and Delaware North.

The agreement will see Miami Valley Gaming leverage Kambi’s award-winning technology and services to power the launch of the racino’s new retail sportsbook. Miami Valley Gaming is positioned between Cincinnati and Dayton, Ohio.

Kambi’s high-performance sportsbook will complement Miami Valley Gaming’s existing gaming floor with a solution that includes state-of-the-art betting kiosks and Kambi’s unique Bet Builder technology.

The partnership comes as Ohio, the seventh largest state in the US, launched regulated sports betting for the first time in January 2023.

Kristian Nylén, Kambi’s Chief Executive Officer and co-founder, said: “We are pleased to sign this exciting partnership with Miami Valley Gaming and to further strengthen Kambi’s footprint in the US on-property space.

“As one of the most populous states in the US, Ohio presents a significant opportunity for those operators committed to delivering high-quality sports betting experiences and we are thrilled to bring our world-class sports betting technology to Miami Valley Gaming.”

Craig Robinson, President and General Manager of Miami Valley Gaming, said: “We have been working tirelessly to create a sports wagering offering that is convenient and easy to use; we are excited to soon launch our new sportsbook in the market by leveraging Kambi’s award-winning technology.

“We look forward to adding another great amenity to our property, offering Miami Valley Gaming’s loyal customers a state-of-the-art sports betting experience.”