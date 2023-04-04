Kambi and BetPlay extend sportsbook partnership in LatAm

Kambi extends its long-term partnership with Corredor Empresarial S.A. to continue powering BetPlay sportsbook in Colombia and expand across Latin America.

Press release.- Kambi Group and Corredor Empresarial S.A. have agreed to a long-term sportsbook partnership extension.

The agreement is the second renewal of the successful partnership first signed in 2017, one which has seen the operator’s BetPlay brand become the clear market leader in Colombia’s licensed sports betting market.

Since its regulation in 2017, Colombia has become a key market for Kambi with BetPlay successfully leveraging Kambi’s best-in-class technology and services, including its award-winning Bet Builder product.

As part of the contract renewal, Kambi will continue to power the BetPlay sportsbook in Colombia and support its launch into additional markets across Latin America, in line with the operator’s long-term expansion strategy.

Kristian Nylén, Kambi chief executive officer and Co-founder, said: “We are pleased to agree on a long-term extension to our successful partnership with Corredor Empresarial, providing its customers with next-generation betting entertainment.

“The Latin American market continues to hold great promise for Kambi and we look forward to aiding Corredor Empresarial as it expands across the region with Kambi’s cutting-edge complete sportsbook.”

German Segura, CEO at Corredor Empresarial S.A., said: “This is an exciting time for Corredor Empresarial and this partnership extension marks an important strategic milestone for the company as we expand across Latin America.

“Kambi is a proven leader in the provision of sports betting technology and services and we look forward to working closely with them as we deliver on our ambitious growth plans.”