Kambi Group publishes 2022 Annual Report and Accounts

Kambi has posted an all-time high revenue of €166m for 2022.

Annual Report details how Kambi is redefining what’s possible in sports betting and pioneering next-generation betting entertainment.

Press release.- Kambi Group today published its 2022 Annual Report and Accounts, showcasing a landmark year for the business as it redefines what’s possible in sports betting entertainment.

Key highlights for Kambi during 2022 included:

All-time high revenue of €166m

94 per cent of the revenue is derived from locally regulated markets

A record number of new partner signings

Launched pioneering 3rd Gen trading ahead of the World Cup

Acquired leading native front-end technology provider, Shape Games

Kristian Nylén, Kambi CEO and co-founder said: “In 2022 we made fantastic progress across the company, and I believe the best is yet to come as we redefine what’s possible and build towards our long-term goals.”

The 2022 Annual Report can be downloaded from the company website www.kambi.com or accessed via the PDF in this press release. The report is also available at https://www.kambi.com/annualreport2022/.

