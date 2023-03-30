Kambi Group publishes 2022 Annual Report and Accounts
Annual Report details how Kambi is redefining what’s possible in sports betting and pioneering next-generation betting entertainment.
Press release.- Kambi Group today published its 2022 Annual Report and Accounts, showcasing a landmark year for the business as it redefines what’s possible in sports betting entertainment.
Key highlights for Kambi during 2022 included:
- All-time high revenue of €166m
- 94 per cent of the revenue is derived from locally regulated markets
- A record number of new partner signings
- Launched pioneering 3rd Gen trading ahead of the World Cup
- Acquired leading native front-end technology provider, Shape Games
Kristian Nylén, Kambi CEO and co-founder said: “In 2022 we made fantastic progress across the company, and I believe the best is yet to come as we redefine what’s possible and build towards our long-term goals.”
The 2022 Annual Report can be downloaded from the company website www.kambi.com or accessed via the PDF in this press release. The report is also available at https://www.kambi.com/annualreport2022/.
