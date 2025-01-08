Kambi releases inaugural Sports Betting Trends Report

Kambi invites everyone to explore the key trends shaping the sports betting market, drawn from the 2024 data of the world’s most powerful sports betting network.

Press release.- Kambi has launched its inaugural Sports Betting Trends Report, featuring exclusive data insights from the world’s most powerful sports betting network.

Leveraging data from Kambi’s extensive network of over 40 partners across six continents, the report offers a unique perspective on the key trends shaping the sports betting market in 2024 and beyond.

Key findings and analyses within the report cover a range of topics, including:

Most popular sports and events by region

Events driving customer acquisition

The growth and evolution of bet builder

Esoccer and the importance of always-on content

Simon Noy, Kambi’s SVP of Trading, said: “As the home of premium sports betting solutions, Kambi is uniquely positioned to offer unparalleled insights into the industry. From bet builder to player props to esoccer, there are a plethora of trends altering the sports betting landscape and we hope this report serves as a useful guide to some of those trends and opportunities.”