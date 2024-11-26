Kambi Group signs on-property sportsbook agreement with Wind Creek Hospitality in Illinois

Kambi’s Turnkey Sportsbook to power the tribal operator’s on-property sportsbook at its new gaming and entertainment resort in Chicago Southland, with the potential to expand online in the future.

Press release.- Kambi Group has agreed on a multi-year sportsbook agreement with Wind Creek Hospitality, an entity of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians, to power the operator’s new on-property sportsbook in Chicago Southland, Illinois.

This agreement will see Kambi provide its premium Turnkey Sportsbook solution to the operator’s Wind Creek Chicago Southland resort, including its state-of-the-art betting kiosks, Bring Your Own Device technology and award-winning Bet Builder.

Wind Creek Chicago Southland is a new gaming and entertainment destination which opened on 11 November 2024 in the Chicago region with a 70,000 square foot gaming floor featuring 1,400 slot machines and 56 table games.

The new on-property sportsbook will integrate seamlessly with Wind Creek’s state-of-the-art casino facilities, creating an immersive sports betting experience for customers. The partnership also includes provisions to explore potential online expansion.

The agreement with Wind Creek Hospitality underscores Kambi’s position as the B2B sportsbook provider of choice for tribal operators across North America, with a proud record of partnering with tribes in launching sports betting to support their communities.

Werner Becher, Kambi Group CEO, said: “We’re delighted to partner with Wind Creek Hospitality to bring our industry-leading sportsbook technology to Wind Creek Chicago Southland. This deal not only showcases the trust tribal operators place in Kambi but also our continued commitment to delivering superior sports betting experiences. We look forward to collaborating closely with Wind Creek to offer an exciting sportsbook at their new venture in Chicago.”

Brent Pinkston, chief operating officer, Wind Creek Hospitality, said: “With the opening of our new Wind Creek Chicago Southland property, it was essential we partnered with a leader in B2B sports betting provision such as Kambi. We are committed to delivering world-class entertainment solutions to our guests and Kambi’s proven track record and innovative technology will help us to deliver a best-in-class sportsbook product.”