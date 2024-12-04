Kambi repurchases 50,000 ordinary B shares

Kambi’s holding of its own shares amounted to 204,000 and the total number of issued shares in Kambi is 29,903,619 ordinary B shares.

Press release.- Kambi Group has announced that, during the period 27 November to 3 December 2024, repurchased a total of 50,000 ordinary B shares as part of the share buyback programme, within the mandate approved at the Extraordinary General Meeting on 20 June 2024.

The objective of the Programme is to achieve added value for Kambi´s shareholders and to give the Board increased flexibility with Kambi´s capital structure by reducing the capital. The Programme is being carried out in accordance with the Maltese Companies Act, EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014 (“MAR”) and other applicable rules.

During the Buyback Period, Kambi repurchased a total of 50,000 ordinary B shares at a volume-weighted average price of 103.71 SEK. From the beginning of the Programme, which started on 6 November, until and including 3 December 2024, Kambi has repurchased a total of 204,000 ordinary B shares at a volume-weighted average price of 107.08 SEK per share.

During the Buyback Period, Kambi has repurchased shares as follows:

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm by Carnegie Investment Bank AB on behalf of Kambi. Following the acquisitions and as of 3 December 2024, Kambi’s holding of its own shares amounted to 204,000 and the total number of issued shares in Kambi is 29,903,619 ordinary B shares. Under the Programme Kambi is authorised to repurchase a maximum of 3,127,830 ordinary B shares, up to a maximum amount of €12.0 million.