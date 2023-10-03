Kambi Group to power Svenska Spel Sport & Casino’s innovative sportsbook

The agreement is expected to have a meaningful financial impact from H2 2024.

Former Swedish monopoly operator to leverage Kambi’s cutting-edge Complete sportsbook as well as Shape Games’ front end technology to launch highly differentiated sportsbook product.

Press release.- Kambi Group has signed an exclusive long-term agreement to power the online and retail sportsbook of Svenska Spel Sport & Casino, one of the leading operators in the regulated Swedish market.

Following a competitive tender process, Kambi was selected by Svenska Spel Sport & Casino due to the strength of its cutting-edge Complete sportsbook product, commitment to upholding the highest levels of compliance and its strong record of offering an extensive range of operator empowerment tools, including price differentiation. The agreement is expected to have a meaningful financial impact from H2 2024.

In line with Kambi’s modularisation strategy, the multi-channel partnership will also see Kambi subsidiary Shape Games power the front end of Svenska Spel Sport & Casino’s new sportsbook, giving the operator control over the user experience and enabling it to differentiate from its competitors.

State-owned Svenska Spel was founded in 1997 following the merger between AB Tipstjänst and Svenska Penninglotteriet AB and is one of the largest operators in Sweden’s regulated market with a strong online presence and 5,000 retail outlets.

Kristian Nylén, Kambi CEO and co-founder, said: “Svenska Spel is widely recognised as one of Sweden’s most prestigious brands and given Kambi’s strong Swedish roots, I am proud that we have been selected as the operator’s long-term sportsbook provider.

“As we continue to build commercial momentum and execute our long-term strategy, this partnership is a significant milestone for the business and will enable Kambi to further strengthen its position in one of our core markets.”

Morten Tonnesen, Shape Games chief commercial officer, said: “This is an incredibly exciting new partnership for Shape Games which marks the third former state-owned monopoly we have partnered with. From day one, we have been dedicated to enhancing the sports betting user experience with our leading front end technology and we are really looking forward to working closely with Svenska Spel to deliver something truly unique for its players.”

Dan Korhonen, Svenska Spel Sport & Casino head of product sports betting, said: “It has been an extensive process. We have evaluated a number of different alternatives and we feel we have found the perfect partner in Kambi. This partnership will further strengthen our offering. We look forward to launch our new Oddset sportsbook next year where focus will be on accommodating our customers on a new level.”