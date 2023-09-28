Kambi Group extends multi-channel sportsbook partnership with Swedish giant ATG

ATG is the seventh partnership renewal Kambi has signed this year.

Kambi’s complete sportsbook to continue powering ATG’s sports betting success across both online and retail following renewal.

Press release.- Kambi Group has agreed on a multi-year extension to its sportsbook partnership with AB Trav och Galopp, Sweden’s premier horse racing and sports betting operator.

The contract renewal extends a successful partnership first agreed in 2018, one which has seen ATG become one of the sports betting leaders in the regulated Swedish market.

Under the terms of the deal, Kambi will continue to provide ATG with its Complete sportsbook, including its award-winning AI-powered trading and range of differentiation capabilities, across online and ATG’s retail network of nearly 1,500 outlets in Sweden.

The extension comes after Kambi received its B2B gambling permits this year which enable it to continue providing its market-leading sports betting technology and services to licensed operators in Sweden.

Kristian Nylén, Kambi CEO and co-founder said: “Our strategy has always been to power market leaders or those with the potential for market leadership and in ATG we have a valued partner that has achieved just that since launching with Kambi in 2019.

“A sportsbook which offers the flexibility for operators to differentiate is vital in such a highly competitive market, and this partnership exemplifies our ability to deliver long-term value to our network of partners, solidifying our position as the industry’s leading sports betting supplier.”

Hans Lord Skarplöth, ATG CEO, said: “Kambi’s premium sportsbook technology has been a very important factor in our growth and success. We look forward to continuing this productive partnership as we strive to deliver exciting sports betting experiences to our customers.”

ATG is the seventh partnership renewal Kambi has signed this year having recently secured extensions for its Complete product with key partners Corredor Empresarial S.A., LeoVegas, Paf, Rank Group, Rush Street Interactive and Sun International.