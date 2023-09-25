Kambi Group expands LeoVegas partnership with BetMGM international launch

BetMGM sportsbook now live in the UK, powered by Kambi’s award-winning technology.

Press release.- Kambi Group has expanded its partnership with LeoVegas Group with the launch of the BetMGM brand in the UK.

Having been acquired by MGM Resorts International in 2022, LeoVegas Group will undertake BetMGM’s casino and sports betting operations in the UK and leverage Kambi’s powerful suite of sports betting technology, including its award-winning Bet Builder and AI-powered algorithmic trading capabilities.

Following its selection as the technology provider for the LeoVegas sportsbook in 2016 Kambi now powers LeoVegas Group’s full stable of sports betting brands, including the fast-growing BetUK and expekt brands.

Kristian Nylén, CEO and co-founder at Kambi, said: “We are pleased to be helping to power the international launch of BetMGM in the UK with LeoVegas, and to expand our relationship with one of Kambi’s most longstanding partners.

“We are confident that the combination of LeoVegas’ operational expertise and Kambi’s proven sportsbook technology behind such an exciting brand provides an excellent platform to offer highly engaging, next-generation betting experiences to BetMGM’s customers.”

Per Carlander, director of Sports Strategy at LeoVegas Group, said: “We are delighted to launch BetMGM to the international markets, starting with the UK. It is a key market for every operator, and we are confident that our sportsbook and exciting new product features, including a multi-million free-to-play game, will attract sports enthusiasts who enjoy a top-class live betting experience.

“With best-in-class promotions, personalised navigation, and an innovative Bet Builder, BetMGM is bringing a new golden era of sports betting to the UK.”