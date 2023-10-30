Kambi Group signs sportsbook partnership with LiveScore Group

Long-term partnership will see Kambi’s cutting-edge sportsbook power the group’s LiveScore Bet and Virgin Bet online sportsbook brands globally.

Press release.- Kambi Group has signed a long-term agreement to provide its sportsbook to the LiveScore Group of companies, comprising one of the world’s leading sports media platforms and two online betting brands.

Following a competitive selection process, Kambi’s sportsbook will power the LiveScore Bet and Virgin Bet brands globally through the provision of Kambi’s high-performance sports betting platform, range of managed services and a suite of award-winning products including AI-powered trading and Bet Builder.

The operator’s in-house product teams will also utilise Kambi’s open APIs, as well as leverage Kambi’s powerful incentives tools and bespoke bet offer specials to create a unique user experience for its global user base.

The agreement between Kambi and LiveScore Group’s LiveScore Betting & Gaming is expected to contribute material revenue for Kambi starting H2 2024, growing in line with LiveScore Group’s roll-out into current and future markets.

Formed in 2019 following a spin-off from Gamesys Group, LiveScore Group is the operator of renowned sports media brand LiveScore, the leading real-time sports data provider and streaming service, with more than 50 million daily users across 200-plus territories.

LiveScore Group’s sportsbook brands, LiveScore Bet and Virgin Bet, are currently active in several markets across the globe, including a strong presence in the UK, and the deal currently spans the Group’s subsidiaries in Gibraltar, Malta and Nigeria.

The Group has plans to expand the LiveScore Bet brand further in partnership with Kambi, as it replaces its existing third-party sportsbook technology. The new Kambi-powered sportsbook should begin to be rolled out across multiple markets from Q1 2024.

Kristian Nylén, Kambi CEO and co-founder said: “With well-established sportsbook brands in several markets, an immensely popular media platform that acts as an effective acquisition channel, and an experienced leadership team, LiveScore Group has all the ingredients Kambi looks for in an operator.

“In partnering with Kambi and integrating our sportsbook, LiveScore Group will have the quality and trusted sportsbook it requires to fulfil its ambitious growth plans and we’re delighted to be supporting them on that journey.”

Sam Sadi, CEO at LiveScore Group, said: “We are thrilled to join forces with Kambi, the premier independent sportsbook provider, as we look to accelerate our growth in the global sports betting market.

“By combining the strengths of Kambi’s technology with LiveScore Group’s world-class sports betting brands, media assets and in-house product teams, I believe we are ideally equipped to create truly memorable experiences for our users.”