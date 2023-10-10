Kambi wins two prestigious industry awards ahead of G2E 2023

Visit the Kambi team at G2E in Las Vegas on October 10-13, booth 2230.

Kambi was crowned “Sportsbook Supplier of the Year” at Global Gaming Awards Las Vegas while the innovation of its pioneering AI-powered trading capability is also recognised by GGB.

Press release.- Kambi has won two prestigious industry awards ahead of the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) 2023, including “Sportsbook Supplier of the Year” at the Global Gaming Awards Las Vegas.

Yesterday (October 9), Kambi was named the “Sportsbook Supplier of the Year” for the second consecutive year at the Global Gaming Awards which are held annually at the Venetian Las Vegas on the eve of industry trade show G2E.

Independently adjudicated by KPMG, the prestigious Global Gaming Awards are powered by B2B publications Gambling Insider and Gaming America and are judged by a panel of more than 100 C-level industry executives.

Kambi’s success at the Global Gaming Awards came just days after its pioneering AI-powered trading capability was the recipient of “Best Sports Betting Product” at the 23rd annual Global Gaming Business (GGB) Gaming & Technology Awards.

The GGB award marks the second time this year that Kambi’s AI-powered trading has been recognised having previously won the Innovation in Sports Betting Software award at the EGR B2B Awards earlier this year.

Now offered as a standalone modular service, Kambi’s AI trading removes the friction points sports bettors face while also empowering operators to innovate and create unique and custom markets through dynamic APIs.

Cecilia Wachtmeister, chief commercial officer at Kambi, said: “We are delighted to receive these awards, which serve as a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in the sports betting industry. At Kambi, we are driven by a passion for delivering outstanding sportsbook solutions that empower our partners and drive success. These awards are a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our talented team.”

To learn more about Kambi’s award-winning sports betting technology and services, visit the Kambi team at G2E in Las Vegas on October 10-13, booth 2230.