Kambi Group signs online sportsbook partnership with fast-growing Dutch operator 711

Netherlands-facing online casino operator to leverage Kambi’s award-winning Complete sportsbook as part of a long-term agreement.

Press release.- Kambi Group has signed an online sportsbook partnership with 711, a fast-growing online casino operator in the regulated Netherlands market.

The long-term agreement will see Kambi provide 711 with its market-leading Complete sportsbook, including its high-performance sports betting platform as well as its award-winning Bet Builder and AI-powered trading products.

711 holds a Dutch licence for online casino games and has experienced high growth in the vertical since launching in the regulated Dutch market last year.

With its partnership with Kambi in place, 711 will now apply to the Dutch regulator, Kansspelautoriteit, for an extension of its license to offer sports betting services.

Upon its sportsbook launch, the operator will further leverage existing brand sponsorship deals with several Dutch football teams, including Excelsior Rotterdam, Telstar and FC Emmen.

Kristian Nylén, Kambi CEO and co-founder, said: “We are pleased to have partnered with 711 to power the launch of their first sportsbook in the Netherlands. This agreement strengthens Kambi’s position in one of Europe’s key regulated markets and we are confident that our Complete sportsbook will provide 711 with the platform and proven sports betting technology needed to achieve success.”

Gilles de Backer, COO of 711, said: “711 online casino has achieved strong growth since we debuted in the Netherlands last year and it became clear that sports betting would be an important next step in the brand’s journey. By partnering with a leading sportsbook provider like Kambi, we are excited to be in a position to provide our growing customer base with a best-in-class product and exciting sports betting experiences.”