Kambi Group cancels repurchased shares

The cancellation of the shares is in line with the intention to improve Kambi’s capital position.

Press release.- Kambi Group has announced it has completed the cancellation of 1,374,678 ordinary B shares. The shares were acquired as part of previous share buyback programmes and the cancellation of the shares is in line with the intention to improve Kambi’s capital position. The cancellation was approved by the shareholders during the Extraordinary General Meeting of Kambi on 18 November 2024.

Following the cancellation, Kambi’s issued share capital now amounts to €89,711 and the total number of issued shares in Kambi is 29,903,619 ordinary B shares with a nominal value of €0.003 per share.

Kambi Group repurchases 50,000 ordinary B shares as part of its share buyback programme

Kambi Group has, between November 13 to 19, repurchased a total of 50,000 ordinary B shares as part of its share buyback programme, within the mandate approved at the Extraordinary General Meeting on June 20.

The objective of the Programme is to achieve added value for Kambi´s shareholders and to give the Board increased flexibility with Kambi´s capital structure by reducing the capital. The Programme is being carried out in accordance with the Maltese Companies Act, EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014 (“MAR”) and other applicable rules.

During the Buyback Period, Kambi repurchased a total of 50,000 ordinary B shares at a volume-weighted average price of 105.43 SEK. From the beginning of the Programme, which started on 6 November, until and including 19 November 2024, Kambi has repurchased a total of 104,000 ordinary B shares at a volume-weighted average price of 108.77 SEK per share.

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm by Carnegie Investment Bank AB on behalf of Kambi. Following the acquisitions and as of November 19, Kambi’s holding of its own shares amounted to 1,478,678 and the total number of issued shares in Kambi is 31,278,297 ordinary B shares. Under the Programme Kambi is authorised to repurchase a maximum of 3,127,830 ordinary B shares, up to a maximum amount of €12.0m.