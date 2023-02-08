Kambi launches Bet Builder cash out and in-game ahead of Super Bowl LVII

Players will be able to cash out a large majority of pre-game Bet Builder bets live for the first time during this weekend’s Super Bowl, with plans to expand into other sports in the coming months.

Press release.- Kambi, the world’s trusted sports betting partner, has added cash-out and in-game functionality to its market-leading Bet Builder product ahead of Super Bowl Sunday, bringing an extra element of excitement to what is expected to be the biggest betting event of all time.

Following a successful trial during the NFL playoffs, players will be able to place Bet Builders as the Super Bowl action unfolds, as well as having the option to cash out their pre-game or in-game Bet Builders during any stage of the game.

By the end of the trial period, the cashing out of Bet Builders in-game had reached two-thirds of the level of single bets, underlining the appetite for the feature.

The Bet Builder enhancement extends to combinations made up of main bet offers, which are the majority of Bet Builders placed, with the cash out of additional markets to be added in time for next season.

In addition to NFL, Kambi intends to add cash out and in-game Bet Builder functionality to various other sports and leagues over the coming weeks and months, including the MLB, NBA and the March Madness college basketball tournament.

Same and multi-game parlays have quickly become a must-have for leading sportsbooks with Bet Builder accounting for approximately 30 per cent of all pre-game NFL bets on the Kambi network during the recent regular season.

The addition of cash out and in-game marks the next phase of Bet Builder development, with Kambi’s market-leading product having recently won ‘Innovation in Sports Betting Software’ at the EGR B2B Awards.

Kambi’s Bet Builder, which has been built into the core of its sportsbook to deliver a high-quality user experience, is currently live for baseball, basketball, football, hockey and soccer, and is now also available to operators as a standalone service.

﻿Simon Noy, SVP of Trading at Kambi, said: “The Super Bowl is always one of the highlights of the sporting calendar and with the immense popularity of Bet Builder, it was important for Kambi to continue to improve its market-leading product in time for Super Bowl LVII.

“Kambi has been consistently ahead of the market with its premium Bet Builder product and the launch of cash out and live functionality was the next logical step in the product’s evolution.

“We look forward to rolling out these features across other sports and leagues in the coming months.”