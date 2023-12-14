Kambi Group signs multi-channel sportsbook partnership with Bingoal

The launch of Bingoal’s new and improved sportsbook is expected to take place in Q2 2024.

Established localised European operator to leverage Kambi’s complete sportsbook in Belgium and the Netherlands as part of a long-term agreement.

Press release.- Kambi Group has signed a long-term sportsbook partnership with Bingoal, a leading operator in Belgium and the Netherlands, to provide its award-winning Complete sportsbook to Bingoal across its online and retail channels.

Under the terms of the agreement, Bingoal will replace its current third-party sportsbook provider with Kambi’s best-in-class sports betting technology and services which will be integrated with Bingoal’s proprietary player account management system.

Kambi’s cutting-edge sportsbook will power Bingoal’s online operations in both Belgium and the Netherlands, as well as its extensive retail network of over 350 betting outlets and press shops in Belgium. The launch of Bingoal’s new and improved sportsbook is expected to take place in Q2 2024.

Kambi was selected by Bingoal as its new sportsbook provider due to its proven track record of success with existing partners in regulated European markets, including Belgium and the Netherlands, which benefit from Kambi’s high-performance sports betting platform and innovative products such as Bet Builder and AI-powered trading capability.

As a family-owned company with more than 30 years of industry experience, Bingoal has grown to become one of the leading sports betting and gaming brands in its home country of Belgium, as well as developing a strong presence in the Netherlands where it launched online in October 2021.

Kristian Nylén, Kambi CEO and co-founder, said: “We are delighted to announce our new agreement with Bingoal, an established European operator with a strong brand and a legacy of industry success that spans more than three decades.

“This partnership further establishes Kambi as the sportsbook provider of choice in regulated European markets, and we look forward to supporting Bingoal by driving its online and retail success to new heights.”

Joeri Impens, CEO of Bingoal, said: “We are excited to partner with Kambi and to integrate its best-in-class sportsbook into our operations. Kambi’s sportsbook is known for its high level of performance and innovation, and we believe that the addition of its award-winning technology and services will be crucial as we look to fulfil our sportsbook ambitions in both Belgium and the Netherlands.”