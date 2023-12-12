Kambi Group repurchases 53,000 shares in Share Buyback Program

Kambi Group executed a share buyback, acquiring 53,000 shares from December 5 to December 11, 2023, as part of an approved program.

Press release.- Kambi Group has during the period 5 December 2023 to 11 December 2023 repurchased a total of 53,000 shares as part of the share buyback programme, within the mandate approved at the Extraordinary General Meeting on 19 June 2023.

The objective of the buyback is to achieve added value for Kambi´s shareholders and to give the Board increased flexibility with Kambi´s capital structure. The programme was carried out following the Maltese Companies Act and other applicable rules.

From the programme start on 5 December until and including 11 December, Kambi has repurchased a total of 53,000 shares at a volume-weighted average price of 160.05 SEK per share.

During the period 5 December 2023 until 11 December 2023, shares in Kambi have been repurchased as follows:

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm by Carnegie Investment Bank AB on behalf of Kambi. Following the acquisitions and as of 11 December 2023, Kambi’s holding of its own shares amounted to 710,992 and the total number of issued shares in Kambi is 31,278,297.

From the programme start on 5 December until and including 11 December, a total of 53,000 shares in Kambi have been repurchased. In total, a maximum of 3,127,830 shares may be repurchased to a maximum amount of €2.8 million.

For information about all transactions carried out under the buyback programme, please see Nasdaq Stockholm’s website, https://www.nasdaqomxnordic.com/news/corporate-actions/repurchase-of-own-shares.

Information on the buybacks is available on Kambi’s website, https://www.kambi.com/investors/share-information/.