Kambi Group initiates share repurchase programme

The buyback programme will run until 21 May 2024, up to a total of €2.8 million.

Kambi Group has launched a €2.8m Share Buyback Program for shareholder value and capital flexibility.

Press release.- The board of Kambi Group has decided to exercise the buyback mandate which was received at the Extraordinary General Meeting on 19 June 2023. The buyback programme will run until 21 May 2024, up to a total of €2.8m.

The Board of Directors of Kambi has, empowered by a mandate received at the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on 19 June 2023, decided to initiate a share buyback programme.

The objective of the buyback is to achieve added value for Kambi’s shareholders and to give the Board increased flexibility with Kambi’s capital structure.

Kambi has agreed with Carnegie Investment Bank AB (Carnegie) to conduct the share repurchases on its behalf.

The acquisition of shares shall take place on one or several occasions on Nasdaq First North Growth market in Stockholm and Carnegie will make its trading decisions about Kambi’s shares independently of and without influence by Kambi and by the Maltese Companies Act and other applicable rules.

Share repurchases are to be made at a price per share within a defined range. Share repurchases are to be made at a price per share within the recorded interval at any given time, i.e. the interval between the highest buying price and the lowest selling price.

Total share repurchases under the programme may not exceed €2.8 million. Payments for the shares are to be made in cash.

According to the EGM resolution, the maximum number of shares that may be acquired during this mandate is 3,127,830 which was equivalent to 10 per cent of total share in the Company at that time. Acquisitions can be made as of today, 5 December.

At the time of this announcement, the total number of issued shares in Kambi Group is 31,278,297. Kambi currently holds 657,992 of its own shares from prior repurchase programmes. Information on completed buybacks will also be available on the company’s website, www.kambi.com.