Kambi Group signs exclusive long-term sportsbook agreement with Bally’s Corporation

Press release.- Kambi Group has entered into an exclusive long-term sportsbook partnership with Bally’s Corporation (“Bally’s”), one of the world’s leading casino-entertainment companies.

Under the terms of the partnership, Kambi will support the expansion and enhancement of Bally’s online and retail sportsbooks with the provision of Kambi’s award-winning fully managed sportsbook to deliver unrivalled online and retail sports betting entertainment to Bally’s global customer base.

Kambi’s quick integration, compliant technology and speed-to-market capabilities will enable the partnership to expand rapidly, with Bally’s planning to be powered by Kambi in at least seven US states and at four retail gaming locations by the end of this year.

The Kambi sportsbook will replace Bally’s proprietary sports betting technology and, through an integration into the operator’s in-house data and marketing technology stacks, will enable Bally’s to reduce fixed costs and drive further engagement in its “Bally Bet” brand.

In line with Kambi’s modular product approach, the two parties have also come to an agreement which provides Bally’s the option, pending the satisfaction of certain material performance metrics, to acquire a licence to a limited part of Kambi’s online and retail technology source code. Should Bally’s exercise the option and pay an agreed sum, the two parties would enter into a separate long-term outsourcing agreement in relation to Kambi’s range of modularised services.

The partnership between Kambi and Bally’s has the potential to become a material source of revenue for Kambi over the course of the contract.

Kristian Nylén, Kambi chief executive officer and co-founder, said: “We are pleased to enter into this long-term partnership with Bally’s to enable the enhancement and expansion of its online and retail sports betting platform and services. Kambi is the proven global leader in sportsbook provision and I believe this powerful collaboration with Bally’s will deliver its customers the next-generation betting entertainment they demand.”

Separately, Bally’s has also partnered with White Hat Gaming, which will provide its player account management platform solution to the operator.

Robeson Reeves, chief executive officer of Bally’s Corporation, said: “We are very excited to have entered into long-term agreements with both Kambi and White Hat, two of the world’s most established and trusted gaming technology companies.

“Kambi provides an award-winning sportsbook that delivers unrivalled sports betting entertainment. By incorporating that with White Hat’s PAM platform solution, as well as our geographic reach, customer base, and marketing prowess, Bally’s will be optimally positioned to achieve significant scale and capture substantial market share in the global gaming market. This, in turn, will support our vision of becoming the premier, full-service, vertically integrated casinos and resorts, online sports betting, and iGaming company.”