Kambi Group posts revenue of €44m for Q1

Press release.- Kambi Group has shared its financial results for the first quarter of the year 2023 and reported revenue amounted to €44m while operating profit was €4.5m, at a margin of 10.3 per cent, which was impacted by certain non-recurring costs. The company attributed the success to existing partnerships and new launches in the US states.

Financial summary

Revenue amounted to €44.0 (Q1 2022: 36.9) million for the first quarter of 2023

Operating profit (EBIT) for the first quarter of 2023 was €4.5 (7.3) million, at a margin of 10.3 per cent (19.9 per cent), which was impacted by certain non-recurring costs

EBITA (acq)* for the first quarter of 2023 was €5.8 (7.7) million, at a margin of 13.1 per cent (20.8 per cent)

Cash flow (excluding working capital and M&A) amounted to €3.2 (5.5) million for the first quarter of 2023

Earnings per share for the first quarter of 2023 were €0.107 (0.178)

The 2023 AGM will be held on 11 May 2023. The Board proposes that no dividend is paid out.

The Board of Directors decided on 19 January 2023 to adopt long-term financial targets in line with Kambi’s strategic vision

*EBITA (acq) = Earnings before interest, taxation and amortisation on acquired intangible assets

Key Q1 highlights

Operator turnover and revenue growth of 12 per cent and 19 per cent year-on-year respectively, driven by existing partners and launches into new US states

Partnership extensions signed with Rush Street Interactive and Corredor Empresarial S.A., two of Kambi’s most strategically important partners

Successful Super Bowl and March Madness tournament with increased player activity alongside unblemished service delivery

AI-driven algorithmic trading capability rolled out to major European soccer leagues and other key competitions leading to improved product and greater operational efficiencies

“The first quarter was another busy period for Kambi including new market launches in the Americas, the expansion of Kambi’s partner network and a full sporting calendar. These events helped drive a 12 per cent year-on-year increase in operator turnover and a 19 per cent rise in revenue to €44 million. EBITA (acq) was €5.8 million, impacted by a number of factors including foreign exchange movements and one-off costs to improve future efficiency.

The business hit several important commercial milestones in Q1 as we continue to make significant progress with the key growth drivers detailed at our Capital Markets Day earlier this year. Among these drivers is to extend key partnerships, and I was delighted to secure renewals during the quarter with two of our largest partners in Rush Street Interactive, one of the leading operators in the Americas, and BetPlay owner Corredor Empresarial S.A. which is the market leader in Colombia with plans to expand across Latin America.

Latin America is a region of significant long-term potential for Kambi and will become increasingly integral as we look to extend our lead as the number-one supplier across the Americas. Kambi already has a strong foothold in some of the region’s most established sports betting markets such as Colombia and Argentina, and recent public announcements from the Brazilian government show positive signs that regulation of sports betting in Brazil is edging nearer in what is projected to become one of the world’s largest regulated markets.

From a product perspective, Kambi’s expanding AI-driven trading capability is a core component of our vision to redefine what’s possible in sports betting. After a successful roll-out for the soccer World Cup in Q4, this industry-leading method of automated pricing, which blends machine learning with vast amounts of data, was extended to all top European domestic soccer leagues, as well as the Champions League and Europa League. As a result, we can now create more bet offers at a faster delivery speed than the rest of the market, as well as deliver a richer Bet Builder, leading to both a better product and greater efficiencies for the business.

In short, we remain steadfast in our commitment to setting a new standard for sports betting and to pioneer next-generation entertainment that eliminates friction and creates new innovative betting options for operators. The road towards our long-term financial targets won’t be linear, but we are carefully putting in place the fundamentals which will enable us to accelerate as we progress. With a market-leading sportsbook that continues to remove product boundaries, a strong sales pipeline and the prospect of further regulation in key markets, I look forward to updating the market over the coming quarters.”