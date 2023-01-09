Kambi and Rush Street Interactive extend sports betting technology partnership

Kambi’s sportsbook technology to continue to support RSI’s growth across the Americas

Press release.- Kambi, the world’s sports betting partner, and Rush Street Interactive, an online sports betting and casino company, have signed an extension to their successful sports betting technology partnership.

Having initially partnered in 2018, following the repeal of the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act in the United States, Kambi has supported RSI’s entry into online sports betting in 15 states, including New York, Pennsylvania, and Illinois, as well as the operator’s expansion throughout the Americas following launches in Canada, Colombia, and Mexico.

Under the terms of the deal, Kambi’s award-winning sportsbook engine, which is integrated into RSI’s online gaming platform, will support RSI’s continued growth in existing markets and expansion into further jurisdictions in the future.

Kristian Nylén, Kambi CEO and Co-Founder said: “RSI was the first US-based operator we partnered with post-PASPA, and it has been fantastic to witness RSI become one of the leading online gaming players in the Americas. This contract extension ensures Kambi’s sportsbook will continue to complement RSI’s proprietary technology and platform, which together will provide the basis for even greater success in the future.“