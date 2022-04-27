Kambi named North America’s leading sports betting supplier at EGR Awards

Sports Betting Supplier of the Year award follows multi-channel recognition at the Global Gaming Awards earlier this month.

Press release.- Kambi was named Sports Betting Supplier of the Year at the EGR North America Awards 2022 last night, capping off a successful month in which its multi-channel expertise was also recognised at the Global Gaming Awards.

The world’s trusted sports betting partner won the prestigious Sports Betting Supplier award during yesterday’s ceremony held by EGR in New York City, which follows a quarter in which Kambi further cemented its leading position in the North American market.

Kambi is currently live in 17 US states and this year has completed more than a dozen partner launches, signed partnerships with North America-facing operators NorthStar Gaming and MaximBet, and launched on day one of both New York and Ontario opening.

According to a report by Eilers & Krejcik, Kambi currently powers three of the top 10 betting apps in the US and is the “third-party supplier of choice” in the market.

Last night’s award win comes just weeks after Kambi also secured a double victory at another prestigious industry awards ceremony, the Global Gaming Awards 2022, where it was named Retail Supplier of the Year and Online Sports Betting Supplier of the Year.

The Global Gaming Awards are powered by B2B gaming publication Gambling Insider and held annually in London.

Both the Global Gaming Awards and EGR North America Awards are judged by experienced industry executives and independently adjudicated by KPMG and Deloitte respectively.

Sarah Robertson, Kambi’s SVP Sales, said: “I am delighted that Kambi has been recognised by our industry peers as both the leading multi-channel and North American sports betting supplier.

“As we demonstrated during the Super Bowl and March Madness, our flexible product is far ahead of the competition and we are very proud of the success we have delivered for our partners during the judging period.

“These award wins are a testament to both our partners and our more than 1,000 talented employees who know what it takes to provide world-leading sports betting experiences for players.”