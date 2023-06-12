Kambi Group obtains Swedish B2B gambling permits

Kambi is currently live in more than 50 regulated markets.

Kambi receives Swedish gambling permits, allowing it to continue operating in the market for the next 5 years.

Press release.- Kambi Group has secured B2B gambling permits to continue providing its market-leading sports betting technology and services to licenced operators in Sweden.

The permits, announced last week by the Swedish Gambling Authority (Spelinspektionen), will enable Kambi to continue to power some of the market’s leading sportsbook operators for a further five years effective from 1 July 2023.

A new gambling bill was passed last year requiring gambling suppliers to obtain new permits to service licenced operators in Sweden in an effort to reduce the size of the black market and improve channelisation.

Kambi, which is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm, Sweden, is currently live in more than 50 regulated markets and derived 94 per cent of revenue in 2022 from markets with local regulatory frameworks.

David Carter, chief legal officer at Kambi, said: “We are pleased to have obtained the necessary B2B gambling permits for Sweden which, given Kambi’s heritage, has long been one of our most important markets.

“This further showcases our commitment to upholding the utmost standards of compliance and regulatory requirements which is a cornerstone of Kambi’s success as the world’s leading B2B sportsbook.”